Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be back to host the 2021 Golden Globes
It hasn’t even been a week sincethis year’s Golden Globes
, but the focus has already shifted to next year’s awards — with the announcement of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler as co-hosts.
NBC Entertainment provided some details Saturday, with chairman Paul Telegdy saying they “couldn’t wait any longer to share the great news.”
The announcement comes less than a week after the 2020 edition. The 2021 ceremony doesn’t have a set date yet.
Fey and Poehler hosted the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015. They’ve also won at the awards — Fey twice for her role on “30 Rock,” and Poehler once for her work on “Parks and Recreation.”
When the duo hosted the Globes in 2013, the night received the biggest ratings for the program in six years.
Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist of Rush, has died at 67
Neil Peart, whose virtuoso chops and artful lyrics propelled his band Rush to global stardom and sealed his place as one of the greatest drummers in rock music, has died. He was 67.
Peart died in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, family spokesman Elliot Mintz told CNN. The musician had been battling brain cancer for several years.
“... (O)ur friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer,” the band tweeted Friday.
When Peart joined bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson in 1974, he helped take the Canadian band to new heights, receiving accolade after accolade, if not mainstream rock stardom. It wasn’t until 2013 that Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, returns to Canada after bombshell announcementThe Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada after she and Prince Harry announced they were “stepping back” as senior members of Britain’s royal family, a spokesperson for the couple told CNN.
Prince Harry remains in the U.K. and Meghan is expected to come back to London on Tuesday, when the couple are set to attend an event with Janice Charette, High Commissioner of Canada to the U.K., at Canada House.
Meghan and Harry wanted to meet with Charette “as well as staff to thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.
The couple recently returned from Canada, where they spent the Christmas holidays with the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.
— From wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.