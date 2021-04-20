ACM Awards 2021: See who won at the ACM Awards
The Academy of Country Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music, were presented Sunday in Nashville.
Luke Bryan won entertainer of the year, but he was unable to attend due to testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton, who led in nominations going into the night, also took home top prizes.
Keith Urban and “Black Like Me Singer” Mickey Guyton co-hosted the event.
Below is a list of some of the nominees with winners indicated in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan WINNER
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female artist of the year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris WINNER
Carly Pearce
Male artist of the year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett WINNER
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
