ACM Awards 2021: See who won at the ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music Awards, celebrating the best in country music, were presented Sunday in Nashville.

Luke Bryan won entertainer of the year, but he was unable to attend due to testing positive for Covid-19 last week. Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton, who led in nominations going into the night, also took home top prizes.

Keith Urban and “Black Like Me Singer” Mickey Guyton co-hosted the event.

Below is a list of some of the nominees with winners indicated in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan WINNER

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female artist of the year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris WINNER

Carly Pearce

Male artist of the year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

