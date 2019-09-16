NCAA Football: Akron at Illinois

Aug 31, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Milo Eifler (5) tackles Akron Zips wide receiver Michael Mathison (86) for a loss of yards during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

 Patrick Gorski

Central Michigan 45, Akron 24 

Akron wide receiver Michael Mathison, a Newton grad, caught five passes for 36 yards in a losing effort. 

