...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday July 18...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday July 18.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Carlos Alcaraz snapped Novak Djokovic’s run of four straight singles titles at Wimbledon, besting Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an epic final that approached five hours on Sunday in London.
Djokovic cruised through the first set, seeking to win his eighth Wimbledon and extend his record of most Grand Slam wins by a man to 24. But the 20-year-old Alcaraz appeared to lose some of his opening-set jitters in the second, even with King Felipe VI of Spain in the Royal Box to watch his country’s next great tennis player.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
