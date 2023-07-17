Carlos Alcaraz snapped Novak Djokovic’s run of four straight singles titles at Wimbledon, besting Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in an epic final that approached five hours on Sunday in London.

Djokovic cruised through the first set, seeking to win his eighth Wimbledon and extend his record of most Grand Slam wins by a man to 24. But the 20-year-old Alcaraz appeared to lose some of his opening-set jitters in the second, even with King Felipe VI of Spain in the Royal Box to watch his country’s next great tennis player.

