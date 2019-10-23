1M9A4107.jpg
Alcovy’s MJ Stroud carries the ball against Grovetown last Thursday night.

 Staff Photos: Colin Hubbard

Fresh off their first Region 3-AAAAAA win since 2015 against Grovetown, Alcovy found itself leading Lakeside 6-0 with under four minutes remaining before halftime last Friday night.

A late score, however, put the Tigers in a 7-6 hole at halftime, one they could not dig themselves out in a game they eventually lost 21-6.

While the Tigers put themselves in several good positions to score throughout the game, including a 21-yard field goal early in the first half and favorable field position on a pair of drives in the second half, the Tigers proved that their rebuild under first-year head coach Jason Dukes is still a work in progress.

Sophomore quarterback MJ Stroud finished his night 10 of 21 for 116 yards. He threw one touchdown and was intercepted twice. Andrae Robinson rushed for 88 yards on nine carries.

Despite allowing three touchdowns, the Alcovy defense held Lakeside to just 142 yards of total offense.

