DSC_6038.jpg
Buy Now

Alcovy senior, Andrae Robinson fights to beat a Salem defender in Friday night’s first win of the season.

 Staff Photo: Sydney Chacon

It was only a matter of time before Alcovy found the win column. Riding a 9-game losing streak, the Tigers hadn’t won a game in neary a year before their Week 4 matchup with Salem, the last team they beat in a varsity game.

From the opening kickoff, the Tigers dominated and cruised to a 41-2 victory over the Seminoles in a weather-shortened contest.

The Tigers received stellar play on both sides of the ball. Senior defensive back JaQuez Snell returned an interception for a touchdown while the likes of Tra Perry and the Tiger linebacking corps made several key defensive stops on the night.

On offense, senior running back Andrae Robinson found the end zone for the third game in a row while senior NaTorien Holloway scored in his return to the starting lineup following a preseason injury.

Sophomore quarterback MJ Stroud, who was fresh off a solid performance against rival Eastside, turned in another against the Seminoles. Stroud scored on a keeper and rumbled 35 yards on a separate occasion.

The victory gave Jason Dukes his first career win as the Tigers’ head coach. They will now enter the first of two consecutive BYE weeks before traveling to play Colquitt County.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.