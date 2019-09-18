It was only a matter of time before Alcovy found the win column. Riding a 9-game losing streak, the Tigers hadn’t won a game in neary a year before their Week 4 matchup with Salem, the last team they beat in a varsity game.
From the opening kickoff, the Tigers dominated and cruised to a 41-2 victory over the Seminoles in a weather-shortened contest.
The Tigers received stellar play on both sides of the ball. Senior defensive back JaQuez Snell returned an interception for a touchdown while the likes of Tra Perry and the Tiger linebacking corps made several key defensive stops on the night.
On offense, senior running back Andrae Robinson found the end zone for the third game in a row while senior NaTorien Holloway scored in his return to the starting lineup following a preseason injury.
Sophomore quarterback MJ Stroud, who was fresh off a solid performance against rival Eastside, turned in another against the Seminoles. Stroud scored on a keeper and rumbled 35 yards on a separate occasion.
The victory gave Jason Dukes his first career win as the Tigers’ head coach. They will now enter the first of two consecutive BYE weeks before traveling to play Colquitt County.