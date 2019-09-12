Alcovy’s 0-3 start to the season has been disappointing. With opportunities to defeat both Rockdale County and Eastside in Week’s 2 and 3, respectively, and win their first game under first-year head coach Jason Dukes, the Tigers fell short both times.
In Week 2 against the Bulldogs, the Tigers broke a scoreless tie in the third quarter and grabbed a 7-0 lead before allowing three unanswered touchdowns en route to a 21-14 loss. Last Friday against the Eagles, the Tigers led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and held a 21-21 tie late in the third quarter before faltering down the stretch, 42-28.
The Tigers have not won a game in nearly a year. Their last win came in Week 4 of last season on the road against Salem, a game the Tigers needed to score in the final two minutes to stun the Seminoles 23-20 after trailing the entire game.
Since then, the Tigers have dropped nine straight.
On Friday, the Tigers will play host to the Seminoles at Sharp Stadium with their minds set on ending their losing streak against the last team they have defeated.
With sophomore quarterback MJ Stroud gaining confidence both as a passer and as a runner and the arrival of senior running back Andrae Robinson, who is fresh off a 100-yard rushing performance against Eastside, the Tigers appear poised to break through with their first win in the coming weeks.