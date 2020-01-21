Ajoyous Tuggle
School: Alcovy
Alcovy’s Ajoyous Tuggle hit the game-winning shot for the Tigers in a 46-44 win at Evans last Tuesday and finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. In a 10-point loss to Heritage on Friday, Tuggle scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.