Alcovy's Chris Burney 

Chris Burney
School: Alcovy
Sport: Baseball
Last week: Alcovy senior Chris Burney tossed his first career no-hitter in a 15-0, four-inning game against Morrow. Burney also launched his first home run of the season the same day in a 13-10 win over Stockbridge.
