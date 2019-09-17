DSC_3787.jpg
Alcovy’s JaQuez Snell runs with the ball against Newton last Friday night.

 Staff photo: Sydney Chacon

JaQuez Snell

School: Alcovy

Last week: Snell returned his first career interception for a touchdown last week against Salem en route to a 41-2 victory. Snell leads the Tigers in interceptions this season.

