Oliver Gerard
School: Alcovy
Alcovy’s Oliver Gerard scored a career-high 34 points in a loss at Evans last Tuesday before scoring 28 points against Heritage last Friday night. Gerard’s two highest scoring games this season have now come in back-to-back games for the senior.
