Positives were hard to come by for Alcovy after their 19-0 road loss to Heritage last Friday night. But if there were any positives the Tigers could take away from the night with two games remaining in the regular season, it was their playoff chances.
With one Region 3-AAAAAA win already secured, the Tigers find themselves tied for fourth with Greenbrier, a team they must beat in order to snap their 6-year playoff drought dating back to 2013.
The Tigers will face Evans, the region’s current No. 1 seed this Friday before their win-or-go-home road matchup with Greenbrier in Week 12.