Alicia Keys debuts her first holiday album and says she’d love to collaborate with Mariah Carey
Alicia Keys is giving you the holiday classics with a twist.
The 15-time Grammy winner spoke with CNN about recording her first holiday album, “Santa Baby,” and the importance of debuting it on her own record imprint. Keys parted ways with Sony Music last year after spending more than two decades at the label, joining a growing number of artists who are gaining more ownership and creative control of their music.
“The album that I just released for the holidays, being the first release on my own imprint, it feels really exciting. I also feel very determined and focused on how I want to continue to be not only my own woman, who is creating the proper business and really being my own boss and creating the opportunities that I want, but also thinking about how does that happen with other artists, with other women,” Keys told CNN in a recent interview.
“I’m really, really ecstatic about Alicia Keys Records. It’s a big statement being an artist who has been able to have the gift and the tenacity of longevity,” Keys added.
“Santa Baby” debuted exclusively on Apple Music and climbed to No. 1 on the platform. While Mariah Carey is considered by many to be “Queen of Christmas” with her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Keys said she’s not trying to compete and would love to collaborate with Carey.
“I am my own queen and she is her own queen and I totally uplift her,” Keys said. “I think she’s incredible.”