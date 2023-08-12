MORRIS: Brillant blooms of morning glory praise God

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
107. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and west central
Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT
Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Psalm 145 is an interesting sequence beginning with the older generations passing spiritual insights on to the younger generations (v. 4). Later, the Hebrew writer notes, “All Thy works shall give thanks to Thee, O Lord,” (v. 10a). It then ends with the feelings of awe that the God-fearers express (vs. 10b-11).
Such is my passion to share this rarely seen morning glory.
