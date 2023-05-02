Using a Samsung Galaxy, an engineer outside of Midland, Texas, dialed another mobile phone in Rakuten, Japan, and said hello. It was a prosaic communications miracle of the modern world—but with a 21st century twist. Instead of connecting through a nearby cell tower, the Galaxy was transmitting and receiving signals from a satellite more than 300 miles overhead.

This was the first voice call made by satellite relay using an unmodified mobile phone, according to AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), the company that held the demonstration earlier this month. While specialized (and expensive) satellite phones have existed for decades, and the newest iPhones can send text messages through a satellite relay, mobile phones designed to work with cell towers a few miles away hadn’t previously been able to use high bandwidth applications in space.

