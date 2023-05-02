...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CENTRAL GEORGIA AND PORTIONS OF NORTH GEORGIA FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and relative humidity values at or
below 25 percent, which is in effect until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* Affected Area...Central Georgia and portions of north Georgia.
* Timing...Tuesday afternoon into the evening.
* Winds...West at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity values from 20 to
around 25 percent.
* Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to
the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread
rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This warning includes the Oconee National Forest. A Red Flag
Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either
occurring...or will occur within 24 hours.
Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning.
&&
Weather Alert
... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR MOST OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities approaching 25 percent can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west at 15
to 20 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Using a Samsung Galaxy, an engineer outside of Midland, Texas, dialed another mobile phone in Rakuten, Japan, and said hello. It was a prosaic communications miracle of the modern world—but with a 21st century twist. Instead of connecting through a nearby cell tower, the Galaxy was transmitting and receiving signals from a satellite more than 300 miles overhead.
This was the first voice call made by satellite relay using an unmodified mobile phone, according to AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), the company that held the demonstration earlier this month. While specialized (and expensive) satellite phones have existed for decades, and the newest iPhones can send text messages through a satellite relay, mobile phones designed to work with cell towers a few miles away hadn’t previously been able to use high bandwidth applications in space.
While mobile phones feel ubiquitous, there are still vast expanses around the world where they don’t work because complicated geography or low population density makes installing cell towers more trouble than it’s worth. AST SpaceMobile, which is working with telecom giants like AT&T and Vodafone, is one of several firms betting that filling these gaps from space will be a profitable business model.
Notably, Apple has partnered with the satellite operator GlobalStar to offer emergency text message services to users of the newest iPhones. SpaceX is working with T-Mobile to use its Starlink network for similar low-bandwidth messaging. And Lynk, another space start-up, wants to use its own satellites to provide coverage in partnership with terrestrial phone companies.
How does a mobile phone connect with a satellite?
AST SpaceMobile, which went public in 2021 through a SPAC transaction, has the most ambitious vision of these firms given that it plans to offer enough bandwidth for voice calls. The challenge for all of these firms is that mobile phones don’t have a ton of transmitting power or large antennas, so software that tricks the phone into communicating with a satellite is required. Even then, the distances at play make high-quality connections difficult to achieve.
For AST, the solution is straightforward: Put a huge antenna on your satellite. Last year, the company launched a spacecraft called BlueWalker-3, which has a 693 square foot antenna that is likely the largest ever placed in low-earth orbit. That allows it to communicate more easily with mobile phone signals.
It also makes the spacecraft the subject of concerns about space debris and astronomical observations. NASA’s initial worries about the size of the vehicle led AST to strike a special information sharing agreement with the agency. And space scientists are still concerned that, like the other vehicles proliferating in space close to our planet, Bluewalker-3 could interfere with large telescopes peering into the cosmos.
Will people pay for this kind of space connection?
The demand for connectivity seems to be insatiable, with more and more people and services moving online. But the biggest demand for coverage outside of existing terrestrial networks is in rural areas and countries that are less economically developed, which limits the amount that users can be charged.
Meanwhile, space infrastructure is still expensive. Apple has spent more than $300 million to add space connectivity to its iPhones, but that’s a rounding error compared to the $205 billion worth of iPhones the company sold in the last fiscal year. AST SpaceMobile’s current satellite cost it more than $90 million including the price of its launch, though its next five will cost about $20 million each. Still, the company says it will need to raise more than $550 million to build out its entire network.
There’s also regulation to deal with. AST SpaceMobile doesn’t have permission from the Federal Communications Commission to operate its service, and obtaining it (and ensuring that it doesn’t interfere with other networks) will require serious work. This week’s call went out over spectrum owned by the US telecom giant AT&T.
It’s still an open question how exactly a company should extract money from users who want perpetual connectivity—is this an a la carte option? part of normal cell service?—but it seems like a deep-pocketed partner is table-stakes when it comes to launching this kind of business. Those telecom and device-making partners are increasingly moving toward a world of network agnosticism to connect as efficiently as they can—and satellites will be part of the solution.
