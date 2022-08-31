Asian Scorpion Pepper Jelly Wings
This cook is on a roll!!! Talk about sssssssizzling hot - these fab wings won us over in a heartbeat. It's no wonder that they've got folks talking from coast to coast!

Ingredients

  • 3 lb chicken wings, cut up on pieces
  • 1 tsp star anise,powder
  • 1 tsp ginger powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tsp white pepper, powder
  • 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • SCORPION HOT SAUCE
  • 1 c water, cold
  • 3 Tbsp uncle gary's gourmet scorpion pepper jelly
  • 2 Tbsp fish sauce, light
  • 2 Tbsp soy sauce, light
  • 2 Tbsp peanut oil
  • 3 clove garlic, grated
  • zest & juice of 1 lime

>>See directions for asian scorpion pepper jelly wings

Noemi Griffin is a writer and digital specialist based in Atlanta. 

