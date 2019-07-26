CONYERS — BioLab, a well-known member of Rockdale County’s industrial community, broke ground Thursday on a new 275,000-square-foot warehouse distribution facility in Conyers.
The facility, the seventh in the BioLab footprint in Conyers, will be developed in partnership with Cabot Properties and Republic Property Company, with construction by ARCO Design/Build.
BioLab has operated in Conyers since 1973, producing and storing pool and spa water-treatment chemicals. The new warehouse distribution facility is designed to meet current and future growth needs.
“This new distribution center will streamline our processes and expand our capacity, allowing us to provide improved service levels to our customers,” said BioLab President John Viner.
The Rockdale County government and Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council provided incentives for the project in the form of county property tax abatements for 10 years, based on a sliding scale. School taxes were not abated for the project.
“My favorite thing about this job is working with companies that have already chosen Rockdale County and are choosing us again,” said Marty Jones, executive director of the Conyers Rockdale Economic Development Council. “The additional investment in both a new building and adding to the workforce is truly a win for Rockdale County.”
Rockdale Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. said BioLab has been a staple in Rockdale County for many years and the new project signals continued growth in the community.
“We celebrate with them today — their growth, their expansion and economic development,” Nesbitt said.