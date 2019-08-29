Heritage’s Jordan Young wins 110-meter hurdles at state meet, Akindele finishes in second

Heritage's Jordan Young in first in the Class AAAAAA 110-meter hurdles in back-to-back seasons at the state meet Saturday. (Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard)

SATURDAY, Aug. 31

7 p.m. -- Boise State at Florida State, ESPN

Florida State

No. Name Position High school

83 Jordan Young WR Heritage

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed