Rockdale County's Noah McGlockling intercepts his second pass of the season against Discovery. 

 Staff Photo: Sydney Chacon

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back and wide receiver made the most of his senior season at Rockdale, finishing with five interceptions without allowing a touchdown in coverage. On offense, McGlockling rushed for 157 yards and scored two touchdowns on 14 carries while also catching 20 passes for 243 yards. Entering the season with zero offers, McGlockling has picked up offers from Gardner-Webb and West Georgia, as well as several others.

