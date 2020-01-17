The 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back and wide receiver made the most of his senior season at Rockdale, finishing with five interceptions without allowing a touchdown in coverage. On offense, McGlockling rushed for 157 yards and scored two touchdowns on 14 carries while also catching 20 passes for 243 yards. Entering the season with zero offers, McGlockling has picked up offers from Gardner-Webb and West Georgia, as well as several others.
Breakout Player of the Year: Noah McGlockling, Rockdale, Sr.
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- 0
Must Read
Latest News
- 'Little Fires Everywhere' trailer is ablaze with star power
- Tyler Perry knows which part of 'A Fall From Grace' will have you yelling
- Best Buy opens investigation into allegations of misconduct by CEO
- Avalanche at California ski resort leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured
- Boeing discovers issue with 737 Max flight computers, source says
-
Connie Reymundo said:We lost a force of nature when Pam passed away. She was always there, thru the good times and more importantly, the bad times. Fond memories: …
-
JeezusChrysler said:You must not have played Risk when you were younger sir. Any conflict would be extremely long and drawn out. The country is a geographical nig…
Most Popular
Articles
- Newton County set to break ground for two new projects
- Tennessee Kroger employee strangles co-worker over trash, according to affidavit
- ‘Legacies’ filming returns to Olde Town Conyers this week
- AT&T store on Highway 138 in Conyers robbed at gunpoint
- Brothers charged with aggravated assault after road rage incident
- South Salem Elementary Principal announces her retirement
- Newton County Jail Blotter
- Covington City Council approves restroom for CNG fueling station
- Suspect facing multiple charges following nearly year-long crime spree
- Vehicle involved in crash in DeKalb stolen in home invasion in Rockdale
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.