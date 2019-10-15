CONYERS - The 8th annual Pink Pooch Festival didn't let cloudy weather and light rain spoil the fun at Rockdale County's first dog park at Richardson Park on Union Church Road Sunday. Hundreds of people and dogs turned out for the event.
The Pink Pooch Festival brings humans and canines together in honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with pink being the official color of the cause.
The festival featured music, food, raffles, a survivor’s walk for breast cancer survivors, a pet show, and a pet contest.