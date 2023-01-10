MIAMI — The U.S. military has an idea to save its seaside bases from some of their most relentless foes: flooding, erosion and storm surge.

The Defense Department spends billions of dollars to repair hurricane- and flood-related damage to its bases; in 2018, a particularly damaging series of storms caused $9 billion worth of destruction. Scientists — and military planners — expect that toll to grow as rising sea levels make storm surge and beach erosion worse.

