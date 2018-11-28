CONYERS - Rockdale County Clerk of Courts Ruth Wilson says the time for “band-aids” on the aging courthouse is over after large chunks of concrete fell from the roof down through the ceiling in one of her offices Wednesday morning. The office was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.
In addition, heavy rain over the weekend caused leaks and damage in the District Attorney’s office, State Court Judge Nancy Bills’ courtroom, and to a pair of court kiosks containing computer equipment.
A new $190,000 roof was being installed on the courthouse, but according to Recreation and Maintenance Director Sue Sanders, work on the roof in that area was immediately stopped and a structural engineer is evaluating the damage and working on a repair solution. She said the other areas of the roof have not been compromised.
“There appears to be a spot which had corroded metal decking which failed when the insulation board above it was removed,” Sanders said in an email. “Most likely it was caused by prolonged rain leaks from the roof, which we are now replacing. Over the years we have only had funds to provide patching and small ‘band-aids’ to the facility, and it is now quite evident. This is not due to contractor negligence or anything dropped through the roof, part of the structure itself below the roof collapsed … Rather than a simple roof replacement, there is more than likely a section of the structure itself below the roof that needs to be replaced.”
The office damaged is occupied by the court technology specialist, who was elsewhere on county business at the time of the collapse. But Wilson said another courthouse employee or a citizen could have been in that office and been seriously hurt by the falling concrete.
“I want to make it clear to all involved that the risk was not just to Clerk of Courts employees, but to the public we all serve,” said Wilson of the ceiling collapse. “The third floor hallway was full of citizens doing State Court business. We dodged a bullet. If this had occurred in the hallway, someone could have been mortally wounded by the large chunks of falling concrete. The time for penny pinching patchwork is past. We need a new courthouse.”
In addition to the damage from the falling concrete, water leaks over the weekend damaged several other areas of the third floor area. Two court kiosks were inundated by water after the ceiling tiles above them caved in. Two computers and printers used by the public to pay civil fines and fees were covered in water.
In District Attorney Alisha Adams Johnson’s outer office, water leaking in completely soaked the carpet and it had to be pulled up and removed. Wilson said the entire office smelled of mildew.
And in Judge Bill’s courtroom, water damaged the front bench in the spectators section and the carpeting in the area.
In February, the Board of Commissioners approved putting a bond referendum for a new courthouse on the ballot in the May Primary Election. The $140 million bond would have be used to build a new judicial/governmental complex, a 675-space parking garage, and green space area for use for festivals and concerts. The county estimated that the bond payments could mean a 4-mill increase in property taxes, which would translate to a $13 per month increase in property taxes on a home valued at $100,000.
But the county met stiff opposition from citizens. While many acknowledged the need for a new courthouse, they were opposed to the location, the total cost, and the increase in property taxes that would be needed to pay for it. Some citizens also complained that the BOC did not seek public input on the project before voting in February to put the referendum on the May 22 ballot. The referendum was defeated by a more than 2-to-1 margin.
Following the defeat, the BOC formed a courthouse bond referendum review committee and sought volunteers from the community to serve on it. The committee has been meeting every two weeks and plans to present two possible options to the community in four town hall meetings in December and January and make its recommendations to the BOC in February, with the possibility of a new courthouse bond referendum on the ballot in November 2019.