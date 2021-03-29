Forty looks good on the Conyers Cherry Blossom Festival. The festival returned this year — after a pandemic-related hiatus last year — to celebrate its 40th birthday. Thousands of people flocked to the event at the Georgia International Horse Park Saturday to enjoy the festival food and fun in the spring sunshine. Inclement weather shortened the two-day event on Sunday.
Cherry Blossom Festival blooms again
- Alice Queen
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
