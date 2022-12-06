China’s Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin’s memorial service

At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi led hundreds of China’s political and military elites to pay final tribute to Jiang, who died last Wednesday at the age of 96.
The ceremony, broadcast live on national television, capped off a week of memorials for Jiang, who died of leukemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at a particularly sensitive moment in China.
The weekend before his death, thousands of people took to the streets across China to call for an end to stringent Covid restrictions, in the most widespread protests since the 1989 Tiananmen pro-democracy movement, which immediately preceded Jiang’s rise to power.
In a sombre speech, Xi hailed Jiang as “an outstanding leader with high prestige” and “a long-tested communist fighter,” calling his death an “incalculable loss” for the country.
Standing before a giant picture of Jiang and a row of white chrysanthemum wreaths, Xi called on the nation to “turn grief into strength.”
“The entire party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country must unite more closely around the party’s central leadership” to achieve great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he said.
Sirens sounded across the country as citizens marked three minutes of silence. Stock, currency and bond markets suspended trading during the official period of silence, while public entertainment — including some popular online games — was halted throughout Tuesday.
It was a stark contrast from the recent noisy scenes of protests as young demonstrators called for an end to Covid lockdowns and Xi’s repressive policies, from ever-tightening censorship to all-encompassing ideological controls.