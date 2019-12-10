CONYERS - The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution supporting locally-established building design standards for residential dwellings at its voting session on Dec. 10.
Last year, the Georgia General Assembly took up House Bill 302 and Senate Bill 172, which would take away the rights of local governments to specify standards regarding square footage, exterior components such as siding and roofing materials, house color palettes, landscaping, or even floor plans.
Supporting the bill are residential and commercial builder and Realtor lobbying groups, as well as the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.
But when the BOC discussed the issue at their Dec. 3 work session, Director of Legislative Affairs/City Clerk Jennifer Rutledge advised them that both the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG), which represents the 159 counties in the state, and the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), which represents all the municipalities in Georgia, have combined to oppose the bills.
“It has created a lot of lobbying force to kill these bills once again,” said Rutledge. “I have to say that the last couple of meetings that we’ve had about this particular issue, to be honest with you, I’m not sure why it is still going to come back because it has been very, very unpopular.
“The opposition is stating this will create affordable housing,” added Rutledge. “It does not. It creates issues for local governments to handle when they (the builders) leave.”
Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. agreed.
“They use words and terminology like ‘affordable housing’ just to offset the person who is not paying attention and they make them think that this is something good and something that we should be supporting,” he said.
Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington said she welcomed the chance to have local governments heard.
“I just think this is an opportunity for us to voice our concern about how this bill will erode local control on things like design standards and how we want our communities to look and feel,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be able to voice my opinion in the form of a resolution. I deplore this bill because I think it will degrade our communities on a very substantial level. And once it starts on the residential level, it will just creep into commercial and everything else.”
Post 2 Commissioner Dr. Doreen Williams added the state is overstepping its boundaries with bills like this.
“I am also pleased to support this resolution because of the same reasons,” said Williams. “The state has no business stepping in and telling local governments what their housing should look like.”