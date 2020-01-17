Coach of the Year: Corey Johnson, Heritage
After missing out on the playoffs in 2018, Heritage head coach Corey Johnson helped lead the Patriots back into the playoffs as a No. 2 seed out of Region 3-AAAAAA in 2019, doing so with a first-year starting quarterback and his third offensive coordinator in three years. Johnson also had to replace all-world talent Devron Harper, leading tackler and 2018 Citizen Defensive Player of the Year, Kwauze Garland, as well as several others on both sides of the ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.