In Honor and remembrance of Alicia Williams on her birthday, this November 9th, and always.
In 1995, Alicia had 2 aneurysms and a blood clot. Not only did she survive, she lived another 19 years. I was blessed with the opportunity to witness this beautiful person's healing, recovery, and the many miracles of God helping her overcome many challenges. I got to experience something so beautiful, words can't convey. I saw my mom remained positive and loving in the pain. Her joy and happiness overcame, the disability. She was more concerned for me, and others, in the midst of it all. A smile is what we saw. She is the sweetest soul. Not only did she illustrate strength in weakness, she gave me unconditional love.
She fought the good fight. She won many battles and the war has already been won. Alicia is gone home to be with Jesus. Mom, I love you, always.
-Alicia Schoenfeld