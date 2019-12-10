Dec. 11 - 14
Build Lives Christmas Gift Sale
A gift sale benefitting homeless veterans and their families in Conyers and Atlanta will be held in the exhibition center at the Georgia International Horse Park from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. The sale features gifts of all kinds, starting at $1.50. Admission and parking are free.
Dec. 13
Choral Guild Concert
The Covington Conyers Choral Guild will perform its Christmas concert at 8 p.m. at the Rockdale Auditorium, 903 Main St., Conyers. Tickets are $10 and sold at the door. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 14
Christmas concert at the Monastery
The Atlanta Boys Choir and Men's Alumni Choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Abbey Church, 2625 Ga. Highway 212 SW. Tickets are $27 and available online only at www.trappist.net.
'The Greatest Gift'
"The Greatest Gift," a gospel stage play, will be presented at Rockdale Auditorium at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 404-553-4065 for information. The play is presented by Elecia Fulton Production.
Dec. 19 XYZ Organization
The Xtra Years of Zest Organization will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Conyers gynmasium, Ga. Highway 138, in Conyers. Chef Hugh Banks will provide Southern-style pot roast dinner. The cost is $8 per person. Attendees are asked to bring a food item to donate to Rockdale Emergency Relief. To make a reservation, call Jo Ann Holzhausen at 404-630-2831.
Dec. 21 Presentation on bankruptcy
The Rockdale Clerk of Courts and Nancy Guinn Library will host another session in the Law Topic Speaker Series, this one on bankruptcy. The presentation by attorney Tami Thomas will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the meeting room on the ground floor of Nancy Guinn Library. The presentation will cover the different types of bankruptcy and how bankruptcy affects individual credit and business credit. The program is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 770-278-7903.
Dec. 24, 25
Rockdale County
Rockdale County offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. County offices will also be closed Jan 1. The next meeting of the Rockdale Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. at the Assembly Hall.
ONGOING Macedonia Baptist Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Billie Cox. The church is located at 1052 Barton St. in Conyers.
Haven Fellowship Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with Senior Pastor Ernie Forrester. The church is located at 2240 Smyrna Road in Conyers.
Purses with a Purpose
The Non-Profit Consortium is collecting new or gently used handbags filled with toiletries, socks and washcloths through Oct. 19. The goal is to collect more than 300 handbags to help women in Rockdale and surrounding counties who are victims of domestic violence or who are transitional women. Purses can be dropped off in Conyers at Excel Church, 1151 Flat Shoals Road, at Hotlanta Signs, Ga. Highway 138 or at 1229 Royal Drive, Suite E. For more information, call 678-463-7725.