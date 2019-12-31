Jan
. 10 Wizards of Odd
Wizards of Odd, an improv comedy with games and audience participation, will be presented at 8 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre in Olde Town. Tickets will be sold at the door. The presentation is not suitable for children younger than 13.
Jan
. 11 Book Sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale at Nancy Guinn Memorial Library, 865 Green St, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A wide variety of books will be priced to sell. Proceeds benefit the Friends of the Library and its programs. For more information, call 770-388-5040 or visit www.conyersrockdalelibrary.org.
Jan
. 24 Coffee With the Chairman
Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. will host Coffee with the Chairman from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Starbucks Coffee House, 2450 Salem Road SE, Conyers. Coffee with the Chairman is a citizen-focused event that centers on interacting and engaging with residents in an “open air” dialogue. The event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
Jan
. 25 Phoenix Pass Frosty 5K
The Phoenix Pass Frosty 5K will be held at the Georgia International Horse Park. The race is a Peachtree Road Race qualifier. Visit www.phoenixpass.org for more information.
ONGOING Purses with a Purpose
The Non-Profit Consortium is collecting new or gently used handbags filled with toiletries, socks and washcloths through Oct. 19. The goal is to collect more than 300 handbags to help women in Rockdale and surrounding counties who are victims of domestic violence or who are transitional women. Purses can be dropped off in Conyers at Excel Church, 1151 Flat Shoals Road, at Hotlanta Signs, Ga. Highway 138 or at 1229 Royal Drive, Suite E. For more information, call 678-463-7725.
Macedonia Baptist Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Billie Cox. The church is located at 1052 Barton St. in Conyers.
Haven Fellowship Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with Senior Pastor Ernie Forrester. The church is located at 2240 Smyrna Road in Conyers.