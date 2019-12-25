Dec
. 24 Christmas Eve Service
First Baptist Church of Conyers will have a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. The church is located at 2100 Ga. Highway 138 NE, Conyers.
Trinity Baptist
Trinity Baptist Church, 301 Honey Creek Road, Conyers, will host a Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m.
Dec
. 24, 25 Rockdale County
Rockdale County offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. County offices will also be closed Jan 1. The next meeting of the Rockdale Board of Commissioners will be Tuesday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. at the Assembly Hall.
ONGOING Macedonia Baptist Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Billie Cox. The church is located at 1052 Barton St. in Conyers.
Haven Fellowship Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with Senior Pastor Ernie Forrester. The church is located at 2240 Smyrna Road in Conyers.
Purses with a Purpose
The Non-Profit Consortium is collecting new or gently used handbags filled with toiletries, socks and washcloths through Oct. 19. The goal is to collect more than 300 handbags to help women in Rockdale and surrounding counties who are victims of domestic violence or who are transitional women. Purses can be dropped off in Conyers at Excel Church, 1151 Flat Shoals Road, at Hotlanta Signs, Ga. Highway 138 or at 1229 Royal Drive, Suite E. For more information, call 678-463-7725.