March 9 Joint Work Session
The Newton County Board of Commissioners and the Covington City Council will hold a joint work session at 7 p.m. at the Historic Courthouse. The subject of the meeting will be a regional film office. The meeting is open to the public.
March 11 Conyers Housing Authority
The Conyers Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold a special called meeting at 4:30 p.m. in the H. Jack Turner Community Room, 1214 Summer Circle, Conyers, for the purpose of discussing the bylaws of the Housing Authority.
MARCH 12 Rockdale BOE
The Rockdale County Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. for the work session in the Board Room, 954 N. Main St., Conyers. The meeting is open to the public.
MARCH 15 Firefighter Sunday
North Rockdale Baptist Church will host Firefighter Sunday with a buffet breakfast for all Fire Department personnel and their families from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Special guest speakers from the Rockdale County Fire Department will take part in the 11 a.m. worship service.
MARCH 19 Rockdale BOE
The Rockdale County Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. for the regular session in the Board Room, 954 N. Main St., Conyers. The meeting is open to the public.
XYZ Organization
Join with other "recycled teenagers" at 10:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Conyers gymnasium to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a meal prepared by Chef Hugh Banks. On the menu will be corned beef/mustard sauce, cabbage, red bliss potatoes and more. Music will be provided by Wayne Davis and his hot saxophone. The project for this meeting is Elks Aidmore House for girls. To reserve a meal, call Ann Holzhausen at 404-630-2831. The meal cost is $8.
MARCH 21 Republican Party Convention
The Rockdale Republican Party Convention will convene at 10 a.m. for the purposes of electing delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention, electing delegates and alternates to the State Convention and conducting all other necessary business. The County Convention will be held at Amici’s, 1805 Parker Road SE, Conyers. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee, which will be used to cover the cost of the convention.
21
Spring BBQ
Philogia Masonic Lodge #178 will hold its Spring BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1005 Milstead Ave., Conyers. Plates are $9 with desserts available for purchase.
ONGOING Singing Opportunity
The Allen Memorial United Methodist Church Chancel Choir is rehearsing a Lenten cantata. If you enjoy SATB singing, join the choir as it prepares for this worship presentation. Rehearsals are Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. in the Allen Memorial UMC Sanctuary located at 803 Whatcoat St. in Oxford. For more information, contact the choir director at 770-786-8923.
Purses with a Purpose
The Non-Profit Consortium is collecting new or gently used handbags filled with toiletries, socks and washcloths through Oct. 19. The goal is to collect more than 300 handbags to help women in Rockdale and surrounding counties who are victims of domestic violence or who are transitional women. Purses can be dropped off in Conyers at Excel Church, 1151 Flat Shoals Road, at Hotlanta Signs, Ga. Highway 138 or at 1229 Royal Drive, Suite E. For more information, call 678-463-7725.
Macedonia Baptist Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Billie Cox. The church is located at 1052 Barton St. in Conyers.
Haven Fellowship Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with Senior Pastor Ernie Forrester. The church is located at 2240 Smyrna Road in Conyers.
