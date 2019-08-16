AUG. 21 Budget Retreat
The Rockdale Board of Commissioners will hold a budget retreat Aug. 21 and 22. The retreat will be held at 7000 Lake Islands Pkwy., Buford, Ga. The retreat is open to the public.
Conyers Housing Authority
The Board of Commissioners for the Conyers Housing Authority will meet at 6 p.m. at the H. Jack Turner Community Center, 1214 Summer Circle, Conyers. The meeting is open to the public.
Aug. 23
Ignite Youth Camp
Smyrna Presbyterian Church, 2920 Ga. Highway 212, Conyers, is hosting an “Ignite Youth Camp” Aug. 23-25 for sixth- through 12th-grade students and 18-plus for counselors. The cost is $35 and includes housing, meals, T-shirts and worship experience. Contact Rev.Tully.Fletcher@gmail.com. Register online at https://vbspro.events/p/events/431d98.
AUG. 24 Community Engagement Block Party
Rockdale County will host a Community Engagement Block Party for residents within the county. The community event will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from noon to 3 p.m., in the Hidden Acres subdivision near 1801 Smyrna Rd. in Conyers. Come out and enjoy plenty of free food, ice cream, and family-friendly fun!
This event encourages community engagement and gives citizens the opportunity to engage with local officials. The Community Engagement Block Party is a first come, first serve, free event.
For more information about the Community Engagement Block Party please contact the Department of Public Relations at 770-278-7059.
September 28
Rivers Alive
Keep Covington/Newton Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help clean up local lakes and rivers as part of the Rivers Alive! event. Volunteers should register by Sept. 20. Volunteers will be asked to meet at Longhorn Steakhouse of Covington at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 to get free T-shirts, breakfast and supplies. Visit www.kcnb.biz for registration and more information.
ONGOING Macedonia Baptist Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Billie Cox. The church is located at 1052 Barton St. in Conyers.
Haven Fellowship Church
Services are held at 10 a.m. Sundays with Senior Pastor Ernie Forrester. The church is located at 2240 Smyrna Road in Conyers.
Purses with a Purpose
The Non-Profit Consortium is collecting new or gently used handbags filled with toiletries, socks and washcloths through Oct. 19. The goal is to collect more than 300 handbags to help women in Rockdale and surrounding counties who are victims of domestic violence or who are transitional women. Purses can be dropped off in Conyers at Excel Church, 1151 Flat Shoals Road, at Hotlanta Signs, Ga. Highway 138 or at 1229 Royal Drive, Suite E. For more information, call 678-463-7725.