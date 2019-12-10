CONYERS — The Conyers Garden Club has recently started a partnership with Rockdale Cares, a local agency that works to educate, entertain and provide support to the citizens with developmental disabilities.
Under the club’s Community Service Committee, CGC will support a variety of the groups’ activities.
CGC ‘s first assignment was to decorate for Halloween.
During November and December, the Rockdale Cares staff, clients and CGC members enjoyed making decorations for Christmas trees around the world and finally decorating four trees in preparation for the holiday season and their upcoming holiday dance.
Both groups were proud of the beautiful trees they completed and the other decorations that were placed.
Along with Rockdale Cares staff and clients, the Conyers Garden Club members look forward to attending and lending support for the upcoming holiday dance.