CONYERS - The Conyers Garden Club won top awards at the 59th Annual Fall Redbud District Meeting held at Smokerise Country Club in Stone Mountain on Oct. 10.
Five of the Conyers members attended the meeting along with representatives from over 20 other clubs. Other attendees included current Garden Club of Georgia (GCG) President Barbara Bourque and Immediate Past President, Jane Hersey; GCG district directors, and other GCG Board members.
The group was treated to an outstanding speech by Erica Glasener, author, plantswoman and Community Involvement and Events Manager for Piedmont Park Conservancy.
The Conyers Garden Club was presented the Jerry Tubb Award of the Year, which is the district’s highest award for receiving the highest score on the GCG President’s Report.
The club also earned the Lullwater Gavel Award, which is awarded to the club applying for the most awards, including State, Deep South, and National Awards, as reported on the President’s Report.
The club also received certificates of recognition for donations to Garden Club of Georgia’s supported funds and projects.