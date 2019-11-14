CONYERS - The Conyers Rockdale Council for the Arts and Black Heritage of Rockdale County with special guest E.R. Shipp will host a kickoff event for "Embracing the History Around Us: Housing in the J.P. Carr Community,” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center, 985 Taylor Street in Conyers.
Everyone is invited to come and feel free to bring any items such as photographs, scrapbooks, journals, letters, family histories, yearbooks, newspaper articles, original art, music, videos or anything else you might have to aid us in the preservation and documentation of the history of the J.P. Carr community!
Many senior citizens do not have email, so if you know anyone you think would enjoy this program, please share this information with them. If you know someone that lived in the J.P. Carr community when it was first built or grew up there, please encourage them to come share with the rest of the community.