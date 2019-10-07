COVINGTON - Family members came from as far away as Chattanooga, Tenn., to honor their loved ones at the Covington Garden Club’s Memorial Dedication on Oct. 2 at Academy Springs Park.
Six trees were planted in memory of the club’s members who have passed away during the past two years. A new plaque was also dedicated, listing all of the members’ names, along with the name of each tree planted in their memory, totaling 36, since the Covington Garden Club began the tradition in 2005.
The dedication ceremony took place in remembrance of:
• Mary Arnwine
• Bobbie Banks
• Sally Kingree
• Frances Stark
• Karen Stone
• Louise Strickland
The Covington Garden Club’s Memorial Arboretum is located at Academy Springs Park, 3120 Conyers Street, SE, in Covington.