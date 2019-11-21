COVINGTON - Family Promise of NewRock (FPNR) held it’s 2019 Fundraising Gala at Georgia Piedmont Technical College on Saturday, Nov. 9. The gala provided an opportunity to introduce the new FPNR Program Director, Latricia Nation, who joined as the only paid employee in May 2019. In attendance were more than 200 supporters, sponsors and volunteers representing both Newton and Rockdale counties.
Members of Covington Girl Scout Troup 17016 escorted the guests from the foyer to the ballroom. DJ Wyatt Brown provided entertainment with a Motown theme. After Rev. David Armstrong-Reiner said grace, dinner was served. The program began as dinner concluded. Bradley Leavitt, co-chair of the FPNR Board of Trustees, introduced the master of ceremonies, Rockdale Sheriff Eric J. Levett.
Family Promise of NewRock spent about 22 months between 2017 and 2019 to reorganize and improve its financial standing. During that period no families could be taken into the program, though the problem of homelessness in the two counties persisted. There are an estimated 750 children in the two counties whose families are homeless.
However, in July 2019 FPNR reopened with the acceptance four families into the program. Within the past six weeks, each of those four families have been able to find long-term housing and currently three new families are being served.
The primary objective for Family Promise of NewRock is to provide temporary shelter and services for homeless families in Newton and Rockdale counties with children under 18 years of age until long-term housing can be found. Our partnership with churches in the two counties and our network of volunteers are essential to our success in achieving these goals and minimizes our expenses for the program.
Rev. Larry Cheek cited his personal encounters with the homeless and the impact those encounters had on his own family. The mom of a recent graduate family gave a heart-warming testimony at the gala outlining how Family Promise of NewRock had changed her family’s lives.
The latter portion of the gala was dedicated to raising funds for FPNR through a professional auction conducted by David Bell, owner of Bell Auctioneers. Items arranged in baskets and certificates for services ranging from vacation packages, to beauty services, to golfing / fishing excursions and baskets with dining and entertainment certificates were among the items auctioned at this event.
The crowd was mesmerized at the rapidity in which Bell ran through the bids. At the conclusion of the event, those with winning bids paid for their prizes and pledges were collected from those who pledged. The baskets and certificates auctioned were distributed to the new owners.
With only a few gala pledges remaining to be paid, the evening resulted in a net gain exceeding $21,995 for the program.
One Family Promise of NewRock event is scheduled for December. A Pottery Painting Party will be hosted at The Sketching Pad in Olde Towne Conyers from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Dec. 7 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the families of Family Promise of NewRock.
For 2020 Family Promise is recruiting local congregations to partner with as either Host or Support Congregations. For more information, contact Latricia Nation at 470-721-4549.