CONYERS — Employees of Westbury Health and Rehabilitation in Conyers are all smiles after a Deficiency Free Survey recently conducted by the Department of Community Health in June. This makes two years in a row for Westbury. Nursing facilities participating in Medicare/Medicaid programs are inspected annually to determine if state and federal requirements are being met.
“With over 800 regulations to meet on a daily basis, it takes dedicated employees with a commitment to quality care to pull this off, ” Administrator Lorie Scroggs said. “We are very fortunate to have these employees at Westbury. We are extremely proud of this accomplishment.”
Westbury also received zero deficiencies on the Life Safety Code inspection, which was conducted at the same time. Nursing facilities are also randomly selected by the federal government for surveys and Westbury was chosen for this survey in July.
“We also received zero deficiencies by the federal surveyors on this inspection as well,” said Scroggs. “Almost unheard of in today’s industry.”