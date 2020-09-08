CONYERS — Rockdale County resident Carl Morgan is no stranger to traveling or competing in marathons. His experience in both fields will be more than helpful as he seeks to raise funds to help disadvantaged young people in the community.

Morgan, 52, a Chicago native and U.S. Army veteran who has lived in Conyers for more than 25 years, is participating in the Boston Marathon Virtual Challenge and hopes to collect more than $25,000 to develop an after-school program and other initiatives for local youth.

“I know first-hand that to improve the lives of young people we must offer quality after-school programs,” said Morgan in a news release. “So my organization, Commemorative R.O.S.E., in partnership with Beyond The Bell, looks to raise $26,200 during this once-in-a-lifetime race, and use that money for much-needed computers and other learning tools, qualified teachers, counselors, and to secure a location for after-school support.”

“In 2000, I had a community center that ran an after-school program and I’m trying to get a similar program going again,” said Morgan in a recent phone interview. “I want to work in the areas of our community that aren’t being adequately served. I also want to raise money for an after-school program for kids who have parents that can’t afford care and supervision in the daytime.”

Morgan, who in 2004 received a medical discharge from the military after an operation to remove a tumor from his spinal cord and competes in a wheelchair, plans to raise money from 10 different states and will complete a marathon in each state before Sept. 17. His first race was on Sept. 7.

Thus far, Morgan – who first qualified as a hand cyclist for the Boston Marathon five years ago — has received donations from Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and California.

“I’ll go to each state that contributes. And I expect to hear from my sponsors in Florida and New York soon,” said Morgan. “Once I get 10 states, then I can figure out my route. California is going to be a challenge, so I’ll either put that on the front or the back end. Every other state I can get to by car.”

Morgan – who has rolled in marathons in Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., New York, Miami and Boston — admits that in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic he has not been training to the degree he had in the past.

“I feel I should have kept training after Los Angeles,” he said, noting he competed in the Los Angeles marathon in early March. “I kind of got lazy around the house and I will definitely pay for that.

“I’m going to need a lot of luck and a lot of prayer – all kinds of stuff…But I have to show commitment for my community. I must do something — I can’t do nothing.”

Morgan has established a Go Fund Me page to raise money for his programs. For more information, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/veteran-carl-morgan-for-afterschool-programs.