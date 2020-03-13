COVINGTON — Since its founding more than a century ago in Chicago, the venerable Lions Club has made a priority of improving the lives of those who are blind and vision-impaired.
The Covington Lions Club, established in 1952, lists vision as one of its five primary initiatives (along with childhood cancer, diabetes, environment and hunger) and club members have for years worked in that effort, mainly through glasses collections and paying for eye examinations and glasses for those who can’t afford it.
This year, however, the local club – which is headquartered at Academy Springs Park, near the downtown Square – is taking its vision mission a big step further by offering vision screening to the students of Newton County’s public and private schools.
Armed with a $7,500 grant from Snapping Shoals EMC, the club (which counts 83 members) purchased a Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener, which provides quick and accurate information about a person’s vision.
“We’ve always wanted to do more in terms of vision screening, and with the purchase of the (vision screener), things have really taken off like gangbusters,” said club treasurer Kevin Walsh, who has been an active member of the Covington Lions Club for two decades. “This is huge for us. Once we get settled in Newton County, we want to spread out into other areas.”
Walsh, who also serves as the webmaster for the Georgia Lions Club’s District 18-1 (which includes 53 clubs from Toccoa to Macon), said the new vision screener has already been utilized at the First Baptist Church and First United Methodist Church and will soon be employed at Covington Academy and Piedmont Academy.
Club members have also met with the Newton County Board of Education to discuss the logistics of screening the school system’s second-graders, and Walsh said systemwide approval is forthcoming.
“They’re working on schedules,” said Walsh. “It could happen by the end of this school year.”
The vision screener checks for myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism (blurred vision), anisometropia (unequal refractive power), strambismus (eye misalignment), anisocoria (unequal pupil size) and gaze deviation (abnormal eye movement).
Walsh said the test takes just a few seconds per student, adding that vision screening for 96 individuals at First United Methodist took about four hours. He also said that students are all assigned identification numbers so that privacy is maintained.
“We don’t know anybody’s name,” he said. “No personal information is given to the Lions Club. We have no idea who each student is … It’s all worked out very well.”
At the club’s first meeting in February, members voted to purchasing another vision screener to help the work flow even more efficiently.
While the vision screening endeavor is currently garnering community attention, the club’s other initiatives are ongoing. Led by President Missy Braden, the Covington Lions Club responds to children’s cancer by assembling “PJ Packs,” which include pajamas, underwear and socks for patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; providing summer camp opportunities for children with diabetes issues at Camp Kudzu in Rutledge; partnering with the city of Covington for improvements at Academy Springs Park; and partnering with Action Ministries to provide weekend meals (“backpack lunches”) for needy Newton County students.
For more information about the Covington Lions Club, visit www.covingtongalions.org.
