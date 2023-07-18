...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Tuesday July 18...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Tuesday July 18.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Ron DeSantis’s team sought to reassure donors about the rocky start to his presidential campaign bid by summoning them to Tallahassee for a briefing with senior staff and holding a reception at the Florida governor’s mansion on Sunday afternoon.
Just seven weeks into DeSantis’s official launch for the White House, his campaign is already hitting the reset button. He recently fired a handful of staffers due to a cash crunch; pivoted on an insular media strategy to start doing national television interviews; and pared down the travel schedule to prioritize trips to must-win early voting states Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire.
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms.
What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
