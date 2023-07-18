Ron DeSantis’s team sought to reassure donors about the rocky start to his presidential campaign bid by summoning them to Tallahassee for a briefing with senior staff and holding a reception at the Florida governor’s mansion on Sunday afternoon.

Just seven weeks into DeSantis’s official launch for the White House, his campaign is already hitting the reset button. He recently fired a handful of staffers due to a cash crunch; pivoted on an insular media strategy to start doing national television interviews; and pared down the travel schedule to prioritize trips to must-win early voting states Iowa, South Carolina and New Hampshire.

