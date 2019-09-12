Ask anyone close to the Eastside football program if they expected to start the season with an 0-2 record. Almost all would tell you absolutely not.
Entering the season ranked inside the Top 10 in Class AAAA and fresh off a 12-1 season, Eastside head coach Troy Hoff expected there to be some growing pains after graduating many starters from last year’s team.
While the return of senior quarterback Noah Cook was expected to make up for an inexperienced defense, there wasn’t much he could do to help prevent the Eagles’ 0-2 start with losses to Ola in Week 1 and Newton in Week 2.
To make matters worse, Eastside starting tight end and outside linebacker, Colby Shivers tore his ACL in the Eagles’ loss to the Rams, ending his season on the spot.
Eastside’s worst start to a season since 2005, however, did not dampen the mood enough for them to back down from the impending uphill battle.
In Week 3 against Alcovy, trailing 14-0 early, the mountain grew steeper, but it was ultimately toppled with a 42-28 victory, ending the losing streak in thrilling fashion.
The Eagles out-scored the Tigers 42-14 from the second quarter on, proving that success in 2019 was achievable.
The Eagles will gear up for the start of Region 4-AAAA play a week from Friday at home when they play host to North Clayton looking to extend their winning streak to two.