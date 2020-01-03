MCDONOUGH — Competing in the Woodland Christmas Tournament, the Eastside boys basketball team found themselves facing off against two familiar opponents on Friday and Saturday.
After taking down Redan Friday with a 60-47 win, the second time the Eagles had defeated them this season, Eastside faced off against cross-town rival Alcovy and gutted out a 47-43 win in the second round.
Junior Myles Rice paced the Eagles on both days, scoring 32 points against Redan and 21 points against Alcovy. Against the Tigers, Jake Casola joined Rice in double figures with 11 points.
Against Redan on Friday, Eastside’s Rice struck for 19 second-half points, 16 of which were scored in the fourth quarter to help lead the Eagles to victory. Jaylen Woods chipped in with 10 points while Chauncey Wiggins scored four points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the winning effort.