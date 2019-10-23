The injury bug has bit Eastside hard this season. From losing senior tight end Colby Shivers to an ACL tear in Week 2, to losing starting running back Terrence Reid and starting wide receiver Jeff Haynes in recent weeks, the Eagles have been forced to turn to some unlikely sources for offensive production.
While it hasn’t been perfect at times, the Eagles have received production from the running back position by host of new faces. Sincere Johnson, a junior has carried the load as of late, including his 72-yard, 3-touchdown game against Salem last Friday. Kenai Grier, a freshman, has also turned heads and has found the end zone several times, both rushing and receiving.
At the wide receiver position, it was senior Giovanni Macek that proved to be quarterback Noah Cook’s favorite target last week. Filling in for Haynes, Macek caught four passes for a career-high 145 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 77-yard catch-and-run.
The Eagles have spread the wealth on offense amongst its ball carriers and receivers and it has proved to work in the win column. The Eagles improved to 4-3 on the season and 3-1 in Region 4-AAAA play with their win over Salem last week and continue to control their own destiny for the rights to the region’s No. 2 seed for the upcoming state playoffs.