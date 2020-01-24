Each week during the basketball season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Girls Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at midnight.
This week’s winner is Eastside’s Alysee Dobbs. The senior received 566 votes to edge out Heritage’s Sade Harrell, who finished with 450.
Dobbs scored 14 and 13 points, respectively last week for the Eagles and helped lead them to victories over both Hampton and Salem. Dobbs also scored her 1,000th career point in the Eagles’ win over Hampton last Tuesday.
