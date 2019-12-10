Eastside's Alysee Dobbs
Alysee Dobbs

School: Eastside

Eastside senior Alysee Dobbs scored a team-high 15 points in a win against rival Alcovy on Saturday. Dobbs shot 5 of 15 from the field, grabbed five rebound sand stole three passes in the win. 

