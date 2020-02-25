Eastside’s Brayden Downs 

Brayden Downs
School: Eastside
Sport: Baseball
Last Week: Eastside senior pitcher Brayden Downs tossed six innings of five-hit, no-run ball in the Eagles’ most recent game against Houston County over the weekend. Downs walked only one batter on the day and struck out two.
