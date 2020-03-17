Eastside's Cade Mitchell

Cade Mitchell
School: Eastside
Sport: Baseball
Last week: Eastside junior Cade Mitchell went the distance last week in a 5-1 win against North Oconee, tossing seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball while striking out 12.
Sports Editor
A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.
LongtimeRez said:
