Lizzie Teasley
School: Eastside
Sport: Girls soccer
Last Week: Eastside sophomore Lizzie Teasley scored a career-best four goals in the Eagles’ 10-0 win over Southeast Whitfield last Friday night. Teasley did so in her first career start at forward.
Sports Editor
A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.
Grin n barrett said:
