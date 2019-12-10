1M9A0701.jpg

Eastside Myles Rice (2) attempts a shot around North Clayton's Joshua Polk Friday night in the Eagles' 80-71 victory. 

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

Myles Rice

School: Eastside 

Eastside junior Myles Rice scored a team-high 34 points in the Eagles' 80-71 win over No. 3 ranked North Clayton last week and scored 18 points in the Eagles' 72-66 win over rival Alcovy on Saturday. 

